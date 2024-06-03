Nothing hints at upcoming phone launch: Will it be Nothing Phone (3) or CMF Phone (1)?
Carl Pei-owned Nothing is set to launch a new phone in India, sparking speculation between the Nothing Phone 3 and CMF Phone (1). A teaser suggests an all-black design, possibly for the CMF Phone (1). Prices are expected around ₹20,000 and ₹40,000-45,000, respectively.
Carl Pei-owned Nothing is gearing up to introduce a new device in India, generating considerable excitement through its social media channels. The company has hinted at an upcoming launch without disclosing the product's name, fueling speculation about whether it will be the Nothing Phone (3) or the CMF Phone (1).