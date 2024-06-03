Carl Pei-owned Nothing is gearing up to introduce a new device in India, generating considerable excitement through its social media channels. The company has hinted at an upcoming launch without disclosing the product's name, fueling speculation about whether it will be the Nothing Phone (3) or the CMF Phone (1).

A teaser image shared on X by Nothing features the numbers 3, 2, 1, sparking curiosity but revealing little about the product. However, recent developments indicate that it will not be an audio device, as Nothing has recently updated that category. Additionally, a tweet from Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis confirms that the new release is a phone, narrowing down the possibilities.

Leaks and rumors have mentioned both the Nothing Phone (3) and the CMF Phone (1), adding to the confusion. Both phones were rumored to debut in July, but the company hasn't indicated a dual launch. The "3, 2, 1" hint suggests that this could be the third-generation Nothing Phone, following the releases of its predecessors. The Nothing Phone (2) made its debut in July 2023, making the timing right for a new iteration.

Traditionally, the Nothing phone series has showcased a semi-transparent design, as seen in the Nothing Phone and Phone (2). However, the teaser image reveals a new all-black design with a matte finish, which might align with the CMF Phone (1), especially since the Phone (2a), a budget-friendly version, retained the semi-transparent aesthetic.

There is also a possibility that the new design could signify the Nothing Phone (3), providing a fresh look for users. If the new phone adopts an all-black appearance, it might indicate that Nothing is saving its unique design elements for its premium models, making the CMF Phone (1) a more plausible candidate. The presence of a screw on the back in the teaser suggests the device might feature a removable rear panel.

As the launch date approaches, more details are expected to emerge, clarifying the nature of the new device. As per a report from India Today, if the CMF Phone (1) is indeed the new release, it is anticipated to be priced around ₹20,000, whereas the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be in the ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 range.

Stay tuned as Nothing is likely to provide more insights into its forthcoming product in the days leading up to the launch.

