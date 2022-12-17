Nothing may soon launch its sub-brand, first TWS earbuds leaks

Smartphone brand Nothing may soon launch its sub-brand. According to a report by 91Mobiles via tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, the company is gearing up to announce its sub-brand – Particles by XO. The leakster, as per the report, discovered “Particles by XO" listed as made by Nothing in a firmware. It is important to note here than the sub-brand may be launched in the US market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}