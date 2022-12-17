Nothing may soon launch its sub-brand, first TWS earbuds leaks

Nothing may soon launch its sub-brand, first TWS earbuds leaks2 min read . 09:10 PM IST
Smartphone brand Nothing may soon launch its sub-brand. According to a report by 91Mobiles via tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, the company is gearing up to announce its sub-brand – Particles by XO. The leakster, as per the report, discovered “Particles by XO" listed as made by Nothing in a firmware. It is important to note here than the sub-brand may be launched in the US market.
The tipster has also shared a few images of the first product that the Particles by XO will offer. It will be a TWS earbud with a unique, peanut-shaped design. It will have a L-shaped form factor which means that when placed in the ear, the body will be pointing upwards. For the charging case, the design seems featuring minimalistic design.
In terms of specifications, the wireless earbuds are tipped to come with Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are codenamed B154.
Meanwhile, Nothing has started rolling out Android 13 based Nothing OS 1.5 beta program to Nothing Phone (1). “We’re so excited to bring Android 13 to Phone (1). Beta testing is underway. If you own a Phone (1), you can be one of the first to experience Android 13 with our open Beta program. Starting mid-December 2022", reads a post shared by the official Twitter handle of Nothing.
Nothing OS 1.5 promises a smoother, more secure user experience. As shared by the company via official blog post, the custom operating system brings a new weather app with custom Nothing UI. It also increased the app loading speed by up to 50%.
As per the company, the software is currently in beta version and feedback obtained on this software shall be used for improving the Nothing OS until the official launch. Nothing advises customers to create a back-up or secures the data/content in the device before installing the update.
