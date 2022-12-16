Nothing Phone (1) gets Android 13 open beta update

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently teased Android 13 update for Nothing Phone (1). The company is now rolling out Android 13 based Nothing OS 1.5 beta program. “We’re so excited to bring Android 13 to Phone (1). Beta testing is underway. If you own a Phone (1), you can be one of the first to experience Android 13 with our open Beta program. Starting mid-December 2022", reads a post shared by the official Twitter handle of Nothing.
Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently teased Android 13 update for Nothing Phone (1). The company is now rolling out Android 13 based Nothing OS 1.5 beta program. “We’re so excited to bring Android 13 to Phone (1). Beta testing is underway. If you own a Phone (1), you can be one of the first to experience Android 13 with our open Beta program. Starting mid-December 2022", reads a post shared by the official Twitter handle of Nothing.
The company says that the software is a Beta version and feedback obtained on this software shall be used for improving the Nothing OS until the official launch. Nothing advises customers to create a back-up or secures the data/content in the device before installing the update.
The company says that the software is a Beta version and feedback obtained on this software shall be used for improving the Nothing OS until the official launch. Nothing advises customers to create a back-up or secures the data/content in the device before installing the update.
Nothing OS 1.5 promises a smoother, more secure user experience. As shared by the company via official blog post, the custom operating system brings a new weather app with custom Nothing UI. It also increased the app loading speed by up to 50%.
Nothing OS 1.5 promises a smoother, more secure user experience. As shared by the company via official blog post, the custom operating system brings a new weather app with custom Nothing UI. It also increased the app loading speed by up to 50%.
The OS also brings more colour schemes to march third party apps and wallpaper. It will also add multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps. Privacy upgrades with Nothing OS 1.5 includes Photo picker that allows users to choose which images they want to share with each app, Notification permissions to control which apps can send notifications and Media permissions to group the types of media one wants to share e.g., photos and videos, music and audio, files.
The OS also brings more colour schemes to march third party apps and wallpaper. It will also add multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps. Privacy upgrades with Nothing OS 1.5 includes Photo picker that allows users to choose which images they want to share with each app, Notification permissions to control which apps can send notifications and Media permissions to group the types of media one wants to share e.g., photos and videos, music and audio, files.
There is also a new QR code scanner in Quick Settings along with Clipboard preview to directly edit the text before pasting. The OS also comes with a new look for Media Control and can close active background apps directly from the notification centre to save battery. Nothing Phone (1) also gets Live caption feature to automatically detect speech on your device and generates captions.