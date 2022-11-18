Nothing Phone (1) is available with 6,500 on Flipkart: More details inside

Nothing Phone (1) just got cheaper. It is available with a flat discount of ₹1,500 on e-commerce site Flipkart. Originally priced at ₹33,999 (base price), the smartphone is available at a discounted price of ₹27,499 on Flipkart right now. If you have been planning to buy the Nothing Phone (1), this is one of the best deals you will get.
As mentioned above, the 8GB+128GB model of Nothing Phone (1) is selling at ₹27,499. Similarly, the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are available at ₹30,400 and ₹32,499, respectively. In addition, there is an exchange discount of up to ₹16,799 on its purchase.
Bank offers include 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on Federal Bank Credit/Debit Cards, up to ₹1500 and 10% instant discount on Punjab National Bank Credit Card up to ₹1250. There is a 5$ cashback offer for Flipkart Axis Bank Card holders.
The smartphone can also be purchased at easy EMI options. Both standard EMI and no-cost EMI options are available. No-cost EMI for Nothing Phone (1) starts at ₹4,584 per month. Buyers of Nothing Phone (1) will get 25% off on Discovery+ subscription.
Nothing Phone (1) is offered in two colour options – Black and White. The handset comes with an innovative Glyph interface. It is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Nothing smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor and has a dual 50 MP advanced sensors on the back, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection.