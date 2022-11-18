Nothing Phone (1) is available with 6,500 on Flipkart: More details inside

Nothing Phone (1) just got cheaper. It is available with a flat discount of ₹1,500 on e-commerce site Flipkart. Originally priced at ₹33,999 (base price), the smartphone is available at a discounted price of ₹27,499 on Flipkart right now. If you have been planning to buy the Nothing Phone (1), this is one of the best deals you will get.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}