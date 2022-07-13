Nothing Phone (1) launched: Features, India price, other specifications

Carl Pei co-founded smartphone maker OnePlus in 2013 and made it a rival to Apple and Samsung by offering premium features at half the price, and becoming the top seller in several countries including India.
Nothing introduced Phone (1), its first smartphone and the gateway to its future connected and open product ecosystem. Featuring the innovative Glyph Interface, a 50 MP dual camera, refined Nothing OS, 120Hz OLED display and custom-built Qualcomm Snapdragon.
London-based Nothing says its smartphone offers 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby, and that it can reach 50% power in just 30 minutes of charging.
“We designed Phone (1) as a product we'd be proud to share with friends and family," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “This simple principle helped us wander off the beaten path, tune into our instincts, and create an experience that hopefully marks the start of change in a stagnant industry."
Pei co-founded smartphone maker OnePlus in 2013 and made it a rival to Apple and Samsung by offering premium features at half the price, and becoming the top seller in several countries including India.
In India, Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart with the following offers for pre-order customers only:
HDFC Instant Discount: ₹2000 (this will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI). Applicable on Credit Cards (EMI and full swipe) and Debit Card (EMI)
All other banks 3 months Easy EMI
Exchange offer + bumped up exchange on select smartphones
Power (45W): RRP ₹2499 and for pre-order customers it will be available at ₹1499
Ear (1): RRP ₹6999 and for pre-order customers it will be available at ₹5999
Nothing Phone (1) sales in India will start at 7:00 PM IST on 21 July 2022 on Flipkart.
Glyph Interface
Nothing like you’ve seen before, the Glyph Interface is a new way of communicating
to help minimise screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more. Simply pair individual contacts to a ringtone, each with a unique Glyph pattern, to never miss what’s truly important.
For quieter focus, the Flip to Glyph feature triggers silent, lights-only notifications by placing Phone (1) with the Glyph Interface face up.
Design
Design that goes beyond the surface. Nothing Phone (1) features a transparent back with a unique design composed of over 400 components. Its 100% recycled aluminium frame makes it light and robust, while over 50% of the phone’s plastic components are made with bio-based or post-consumer recycled materials - an industry-leading percentage.
Dual-side Gorilla Glass 5 provides toughness, whilst advanced vibration motors make touch responses life-like. The symmetrical bezels and aluminium frame adds elegance, lightness and durability.
Refined Nothing OS
Nothing OS delivers only the best of Android. No bloatware, just pure speed and a smooth user experience. Hardware and software speak a single visual language, with bespoke widgets, fonts, sounds and wallpapers, all designed in-house.
Power is delivered where it's needed most with smart software that learns which apps are your favourite. Your most-used apps load super-fast, whilst the rest are frozen to save battery.
Advanced dual cameras
Phone (1)’s dual camera has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The wide ƒ/1.8 aperture, dual image stabilisation and 10-bit colour videos
gives you everything you need to shoot exceptionally stable, true-to-life and brilliantly detailed content. Intelligent features like Night Mode and Scene Detection tailor the perfect settings for every frame, doing the work for you.
Set the Glyph Interface to full brightness and illuminate close-up subjects with a gentle light. It’s a portable ring-light, without the harshness of flash.
1 billion colours
Every hue, powerfully true-to-life with a 6.55" OLED display and HDR10+. Richer colour and deeper contrasts are tuned to each scene. An adaptive 120Hz refresh rate ensures irresistibly responsive interactions, while being reassuringly power-efficient.
Performance Behind Phone
(1)’s startling speed is the powerful and reliable Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 778G+ chipset, custom-made for Nothing to include wireless and reverse charging. Delivers phenomenal graphics and advanced camera features, all accelerated by 5G. Game Mode precisely
matches sound to graphics and minimises notifications for captivating, immersive gaming.
Charge fast and charge wirelessly
Get 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. Reach 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.
Availability and pricing
Phone (1) is available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB ( ₹32,999), 8GB/256GB ( ₹35,999), and the 12GB/256GB ( ₹38,999)
Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB ( ₹31,999), 8GB/256GB ( ₹34,999), and the 12GB/256GB ( ₹37,999).
Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB ( ₹31,999), 8GB/256GB ( ₹34,999), and the 12GB/256GB ( ₹37,999).