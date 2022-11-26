Nothing Phone (1) receives Nothing OS 1.1.7 update: Here’s what’s new

Nothing Phone (1) is getting a new software update. The smartphone is getting Nothing OS 1.1.7 update that brings the November security patch along with some improvements and bug fixes. The update weighs approximately 80MB. Among other features, the update adds battery percentage display support for AirPods. The feature can be enabled in the device’s Settings app under Experimental features.
The latest update also fixes the issue causing Whatsapp notifications to be unresponsive in lockscreen. Here’s the complete changelog list that comes with the latest update on Nothing Phone (1)
- Now supports battery percentage display for AirPods. You can enable it in Settings - Experimental features.
- Updated to October / November Security Patch
- Improved OS fluidity and reduced stutters
- Adjusted the thermal threshold to better balance performance and temperature improved audio quality when recording videos