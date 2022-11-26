Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Nothing Phone (1) receives Nothing OS 1.1.7 update: Here’s what’s new

1 min read . 02:31 PM ISTLivemint
Nothing Phone (1) can be purchased via Flipkart

Nothing Phone (1) is getting a new software update. The smartphone is getting Nothing OS 1.1.7 update that brings the November security patch along with some improvements and bug fixes. The update weighs approximately 80MB. Among other features, the update adds battery percentage display support for AirPods. The feature can be enabled in the device’s Settings app under Experimental features.

The latest update also fixes the issue causing Whatsapp notifications to be unresponsive in lockscreen. Here’s the complete changelog list that comes with the latest update on Nothing Phone (1)

New features

- Now supports battery percentage display for AirPods. You can enable it in Settings - Experimental features.

Improvements

- Updated to October / November Security Patch

- Improved OS fluidity and reduced stutters

- Adjusted the thermal threshold to better balance performance and temperature improved audio quality when recording videos

- More accurate battery status

Bug fixes

- Resolved an issue causing Whatsapp notifications to be unresponsive in lockscreen

- General bug fixes

Meanwhile, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei recently shared a post on twitter which hints that Nothing Phone (1) might get Android 13 beta soon. He shared a screenshot of the slated Nothing OS 1.5.0 update which is based on Android 13.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor and has a dual 50 MP advanced sensors on the back, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection. It is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the rear, it is equipped with dual 50MP camera sensors.

Nothing Phone (1) is said to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.

