Nothing Phone (1) receives Nothing OS 1.1.7 update: Here’s what’s new

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor and has a dual 50 MP advanced sensors on the back, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection. It is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the rear, it is equipped with dual 50MP camera sensors.