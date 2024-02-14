Nothing Phone (2a) confirmed to launch on March 5. Expected pricing, specs and everything we know so far
Nothing Phone (2a) will be globally unveiled on March 5 and CEO Carl Pei hints it will be cheaper than the previous model. Nothing Phone (2a) expected to have a 6.7-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ulta chipset, dual rear cameras, and Nothing OS 2.5.
Nothing has announced that its Nothing Phone (2a) will be unveiled worldwide on March 5 at 11:30 GMT or 17:00 IST. Nothing CEO Carl Pei also hinted in an official video released by the company that the upcoming smartphone will be cheaper than the Nothing Phone (1).
