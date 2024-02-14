Nothing has announced that its Nothing Phone (2a) will be unveiled worldwide on March 5 at 11:30 GMT or 17:00 IST. Nothing CEO Carl Pei also hinted in an official video released by the company that the upcoming smartphone will be cheaper than the Nothing Phone (1).

Talking about Nothing Phone (2a) in a video, Pei said, “With Phone (2a), what’s important is great performance and a great camera. That’s what the team has been really focused on, whilst not forgetting about what makes us unique: our design innovation and our software."

Nothing Phone (2a) expected specifications:

In an earlier post, tipster Yogesh Brar had shared some key specifications of the smartphone via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The tipster noted that the Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to be priced around the $400 mark globally or around ₹30,000 in India. The smartphone could feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The mid-range smartphone could also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ulta chipset, which was previously seen on the Redmi Note 13 Plus. In terms of optics, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP secondary sensor. There is also expected to be a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all your selfie and video calling needs.

The smartphone could run the company's own Nothing OS 2.5, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. The budget smartphone could also come with support for 45W fast charging.

Note, however, that the official specifications of the Nothing Phone (2a) will only be revealed at the launch event on 5 March.

