Carl Pei’s Nothing launched its first smartphone in July 2022. The company is reportedly gearing to bring the phone’s successor – Nothing Phone (2). According to a report, Nothing may launch the successor phone in late 2023. However, the phone may make its debut in the US first, followed by other global markets including India.

In an interview with Inverse, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei said that the company has decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority, hinting that the Nothing Phone (2) could be launched in the US first.

“We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets," Pei says. “We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward," he adds.

Talking about the company’s growth, Pei says “We did almost 10x the revenue last year [in 2022 globally] compared to [2021]. We did more than $200 million USD last year; the first year we did something like $24 million USD. We're growing quite quickly. We shipped over a million products already."

Nothing’s first product – Nothing Ear (1) was introduced in 2021. It was succeeded by the company’s first smartphone – Nothing Phone (1) in 2022. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

On the battery front, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.