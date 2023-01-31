Nothing Phone (2) coming in late 2023, but fans in India may have to wait2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:54 AM IST
- According to a report, Nothing may launch the successor phone in late 2023. However, the phone may make its debut in the US first, followed by other global markets including India.
Carl Pei’s Nothing launched its first smartphone in July 2022. The company is reportedly gearing to bring the phone’s successor – Nothing Phone (2). According to a report, Nothing may launch the successor phone in late 2023. However, the phone may make its debut in the US first, followed by other global markets including India.
