Nothing Phone (2) gets BIS certification, to launch in India soon?

At present, it is not clear when the smartphone may launch in India. At the recently held MWC 2023, Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. Carl Pei has previously said that the Nothing Phone (2) will be ‘more premium’ than the current Nothing smartphone. He has also confirmed that the handset is coming to the US later this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}