Nothing Phone (2) gets BIS certification, to launch in India soon?1 min read . 12:25 PM IST
Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor.
Carl Pei’s Nothing may soon launch its second smartphone in India. Nothing Phone (2) has reportedly bagged Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, hinting at the imminent launch.
According to Indian tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the handset has appeared on BIS website with model number AIN065. The listing, however, does not reveal any features of the device.
At present, it is not clear when the smartphone may launch in India. At the recently held MWC 2023, Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. Carl Pei has previously said that the Nothing Phone (2) will be ‘more premium’ than the current Nothing smartphone. He has also confirmed that the handset is coming to the US later this year.
The smartphone is tipped to come with an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
It is rumoured that the handset may be offered in a single variant with 12GB of RAM. it may be paired with 256GB of storage. The device may house a 5,000mAh battery.
Nothing Phone (2) will be successor to the Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. It is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.
It is equipped with a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.
Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.
