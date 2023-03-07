Carl Pei’s Nothing is reportedly working on its second smartphone called Nothing Phone (2). The handset will succeed the existing Nothing Phone (1) that comes with a unique glyph interface design. In a latest development, the phone’s processor has been accidentally confirmed by a Qualcomm executive.

Qualcomm’s SVP and GM of Mobile, Compute and XR business unit, Alex Katouzian, posted a LinkedIn post during MWC 2023. In the post, he was congratulating the Nothing team on using the Snapdragon 8 series chip on the Nothing Phone (2). But what caught users’ attention was the name of the specific chipset used on the device.

Katouzian explicitly mentioned the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powering the smartphone. The processor’s name was later removed from the post, but folks at 91Mobiles managed to grab a screenshot of the LinkedIn post. Take a look

View Full Image Source: 91Mobiles

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has previously said that the Nothing Phone (2) will be ‘more premium’ than the current Nothing smartphone. He has also confirmed that the handset is coming to the US later this year.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. It is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.

Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.