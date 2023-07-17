Nothing Phone (2) sale in India this week: Things you must know before buying it2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Nothing Phone (2), the latest smartphone from Nothing, features a glyph interface on the back and runs on Nothing OS 2.0. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, dual cameras, a 6.7-inch OLED display, and a 4,700 mAh battery.
Carl Pei’s Nothing recently launched its second smartphone - Nothing Phone (2). The smartphone succeeds the last year’s Nothing Phone (1) that came with the unique glyph interface on the rear. Taking inspiration from the predecessor, Nothing Phone (2) also comes with a glyph interface on the back. It runs on the company’s own custom Nothing OS 2.0.
