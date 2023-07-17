Carl Pei’s Nothing recently launched its second smartphone - Nothing Phone (2). The smartphone succeeds the last year’s Nothing Phone (1) that came with the unique glyph interface on the rear. Taking inspiration from the predecessor, Nothing Phone (2) also comes with a glyph interface on the back. It runs on the company’s own custom Nothing OS 2.0.

The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹44,999 in the country. It will go on sale on July 21 via Flipkart. If you are planning to buy the new Phone (2), then here’s everything you need to know before buying it

Nothing Phone (2) software

Nothing Phone (2) comes with a significant update in processor as compared to Nothing Phone (1). The handset is equipped with Qualcomm’s one of the fastest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors which is paired with Adreno 730 GPU. The company claims that this will result in an 80 percent boost in the Phone (2) 's performance.

The Nothing Phone (2) runs on the custom operating system - Nothing OS 2.0 that ‘allows interactions with your smartphone to be more intentional and mindful’.

Nothing Phone (2) camera

Nothing Phone (2) has a dual camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an aperture of f/1.88 and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. The primary sensor comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) along with many other features like Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode and Document Mode.

Secondary camera on the phone is a 50 MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor ultra-wide-angle camera with support for EIS and a 114-degree field of view.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone boasts of a 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and 1/2.74 inch sensor size.

Nothing Phone (2) display and battery

Nothing Phone (2) has a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED screen offering 1600 nits of peak brightness. It is an LTPO display having 120 Hz refresh rate

The device is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery with 45W PPS charging which can take the phone from 0 to 100 in just 55 minutes. The company has also added 15 W Qi wireless charging support on the phone.

Nothing Phone (2) price and colour options

Nothing Phone (2) is offered in two colour variants- White and Dark Grey. There are three models of the phone. The base model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and is priced at ₹44,999.

Other variants are 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, carrying a price tag of ₹49,999 and ₹54,999, respectively. Launch offers include an instant discount of ₹3,000 using the Axis and HDFC bank debit and credit cards.