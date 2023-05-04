Nothing Phone (2) set to launch this summer, confirmed to get Snapragon’s 8 series SoC2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Building on the design of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) is anticipated to feature a transparent design, consistent with the Nothing Phone (1).
Nothing has announced that the release of the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) is imminent, with the London-based tech company confirming its launch timeline. The phone is set to be released during the British Summer, as per the latest update. However, the exact month of the release is yet to be disclosed and we will have to wait for further information from the company in the coming weeks or months.
