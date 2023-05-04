Nothing has announced that the release of the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) is imminent, with the London-based tech company confirming its launch timeline. The phone is set to be released during the British Summer, as per the latest update. However, the exact month of the release is yet to be disclosed and we will have to wait for further information from the company in the coming weeks or months.

Building on the design of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) is anticipated to feature a transparent design, consistent with the Nothing Phone (1). The tech company has announced that it has collaborated with Qualcomm to equip the phone with the powerful Snapdragon 8 series processor, which suggests that the device will be priced higher than its predecessor. Nothing has disclosed that the Phone (2) will be a "premium" offering, indicating that consumers can anticipate top-of-the-line specifications at a higher price point.

Considering that the Nothing Phone (1) was released in India, it is highly likely that the Nothing Phone (2) will also be made available in the country. However, while the Nothing Phone (1) targeted the mid-range segment, it is presently being sold at a significantly lower price during Flipkart sales. As per reports, the upcoming Flipkart sale will offer the Nothing Phone (1) at a discounted price of ₹25,999, which includes bank offers.

Based on official teasers, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor, boasting top-of-the-line specifications. The Nothing Phone (1) offered a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 60Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back panels. The phone was powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, the charger and clear phone cover were not included in the box.

Notably, there will be no expandable storage option available. The company has officially confirmed that the Phone (2) will be equipped with a Snapdragon 800 series processor.

The camera setup on the Nothing Phone (1) comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor paired with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor on the rear panel. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed within the hole punch display. The camera app comes with several modes, including macro, night mode for both front and back cameras, among others.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs on Android 12 with the custom NothingOS skin on top, providing a near-stock Android experience. The company has committed to providing 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches every 2 months. Additional features of the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and support for face unlock, among other things.