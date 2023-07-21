Nothing Phone (2) is set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone will be available via e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm along with select retail stores across the country. Nothing Phone (2) succeeds the Nothing Phone (1). It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 730 GPU. Nothing claims that the processor upgrade will result in an 80 percent boost in the Phone (2) 's performance compared to last generation.

Nothing Phone (2) price and availability

The latest Phone (2) will be offered at different starting prices, depending on the variant. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage model will be available at ₹44,999, while the 12GB RAM/128GB storage version will be priced at ₹49,999. Additionally, the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant will be priced at ₹54,999.

Launch offers include up to ₹3,000 off on purchases made using Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards.

Nothing Phone (2) features

The Nothing Phone (2) boasts impressive camera capabilities, featuring a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. This primary sensor offers support for both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Additionally, it comes packed with various features such as Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the photography experience.

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

To keep the Nothing Phone (2) powered throughout the day, it comes equipped with a substantial 4700 mAh battery. Thanks to its 45W PPS charging capability, the phone can be fully charged from 0 to 100% in just 55 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.

Not only does the Phone (2) impress with its hardware, but it also showcases major upgrades to the Glyph interface and runs on the new Nothing OS 2.0. This OS aims to provide a more intentional and mindful interaction with the smartphone, enhancing the overall user experience.