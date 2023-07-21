Nothing Phone (2) to go on sale at 12pm today: Check price, offers and features inside2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST
The Nothing Phone (2) is set to go on sale in India today. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, impressive camera capabilities, and a 4700 mAh battery. The starting prices range from ₹44,999 to ₹54,999. Launch offers include discounts on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards.
Nothing Phone (2) is set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone will be available via e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm along with select retail stores across the country. Nothing Phone (2) succeeds the Nothing Phone (1). It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 730 GPU. Nothing claims that the processor upgrade will result in an 80 percent boost in the Phone (2) 's performance compared to last generation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×