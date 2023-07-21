Nothing Phone (2) is set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone will be available via e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm along with select retail stores across the country. Nothing Phone (2) succeeds the Nothing Phone (1). It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 730 GPU. Nothing claims that the processor upgrade will result in an 80 percent boost in the Phone (2) 's performance compared to last generation.

