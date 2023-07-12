Nothing, the company that made waves with its revolutionary transparent design and Glyph interface on the Nothing Phone (1), is back with its latest creation: the Nothing Phone (2). Over the course of a year, the Nothing Phone (1) undeniably showcased its strengths and exceptional value for money, starting at Rs. 32,999.

With its distinctive design, impressive performance, streamlined Nothing OS, and excellent rear camera capabilities, the Nothing Phone (1) succeeded in delivering on almost all of its promises.

However, the anticipation for its latest iteration, the Nothing Phone (2), is even higher. Will it introduce the much-anticipated enhancements or simply follow the same formula as its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1)? Here's everything you should know about it.

Design

The Nothing Phone (2) maintains the familiar design language of its predecessor, carrying forward the transparent design and Glyph interface. However, it brings several notable changes. One of these is an increased number of LED segments, offering users enhanced customization options and improved functionality. Additionally, the placement of the selfie camera has been shifted from the corner to the center, providing a more balanced aesthetic.

Moreover, a new feature introduced with the Nothing Phone (2) is the ability to create personalized Glyph Ringtones, which was absent in the previous model. Furthermore, the Glyph interface now includes the capability to track your Uber car's proximity, allowing you to conveniently monitor its distance from your location.

Display

Featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, the Nothing Phone (2) offers an immersive visual experience. Notably, both the front and back of the device are protected by Gorilla Glass, ensuring durability and sleek aesthetics. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 1 boasts a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance

The performance of the Nothing Phone (2) sees a significant leap compared to its predecessor. While the Nothing Phone (1) was equipped with the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, the company has made a notable upgrade by incorporating the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in the Nothing Phone (2). This enhancement ensures a substantial boost in overall performance and capabilities.

Cameras

Building upon the strong camera performance of the Nothing Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) retains the dual rear camera setup with two 50MP sensors. However, an upgrade can be seen in the main sensor, which has been enhanced to the Sony IMX890. This improvement is expected to deliver even better image quality and enhanced photography capabilities.

In addition to this, the selfie camera on the Nothing Phone (2) has undergone a significant upgrade. While the Nothing Phone 1 featured a 16MP front camera, the Nothing Phone (2) boasts a pixel boost with a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. This enhancement promises sharper and more detailed self-portraits.

Furthermore, the Nothing Phone (2) now supports 1080P video recording at 60fps, allowing users to capture high-quality videos with smooth motion.

Battery and charging

The Nothing Phone (2) comes equipped with a larger 4700mAh battery, surpassing the 4500mAh battery found in the Nothing Phone (1). According to Nothing's claims, the Phone (2) supports fast charging and can reach a 50 percent charge in under 20 minutes through wired charging. This improvement ensures users have more power available for their daily usage and reduces the charging time required to replenish the battery.

Price

Similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1), the latest Nothing Phone (2) is available in white and dark gray color options. It offers three variants for users to choose from:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs. 44,999.

12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs. 49,999.

12GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at Rs. 54,999.

It is worth noting that the initial launch price of the Nothing Phone (1) was Rs. 32,999. However, it is now available for purchase at under Rs. 30,000. The Nothing Phone (2) will be available for open sale in India starting from Friday, July 21, 12 PM onwards, through Flipkart and select retail outlets.