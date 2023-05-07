Based on official teasers, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor, boasting top-of-the-line specifications. The Nothing Phone (1) offered a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 60Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back panels. The phone was powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, the charger and clear phone cover were not included in the box.