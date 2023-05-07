Carl Pei’s Nothing is gearing up to launch its second smartphone in India soon. Online commerce website Flipkart has teased the launch of Nothing Phone 2.
Nothing Phone 2 was first teased at Mobile World Congress (MWC). The company has announced that it will officially launch the smartphone sometime between June and August.
Building on the design of its predecessor - Nothing Phone 1, the Nothing Phone 2 is anticipated to come with a transparent design. Earlier this year, the tech company announced that it has collaborated with Qualcomm to equip the phone with the powerful Snapdragon 8 series processor.
Nothing has disclosed that the Phone 2 will be a "premium" offering, indicating that consumers can anticipate top-of-the-line specifications at a higher price point. It is likely that Nothing Phone 2 will be priced higher than its predecessor.
Based on official teasers, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor, boasting top-of-the-line specifications. The Nothing Phone (1) offered a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 60Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back panels. The phone was powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, the charger and clear phone cover were not included in the box.
Notably, there will be no expandable storage option available. The company has officially confirmed that the Phone 2 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 800 series processor.
Currently, Nothing Phone 1 is selling at a discounted price of ₹28,999 on Flipkart in the ongoing Big Saving Days. The handset has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor paired with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor on the rear panel. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed within the hole punch display.
