Nothing Phone (2a) expected to debut at MWC 2024: Leaked specs, price, and more
Leaked information suggests that the Nothing Phone (2a) will debut at Mobile World Congress 2024, offering Black and White color options. The base variant is rumored to have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced below EUR 400.
In a much-anticipated move, UK-based Nothing is reportedly preparing to unveil its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), at the Mobile World Congress 2024. Over the past weeks, various leaks and details about the upcoming device have surfaced, providing enthusiasts with a glimpse into its specifications and features.