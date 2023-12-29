Nothing Phone (2a) expected to debut at MWC 2024: Leaked specs, price, and more

In a much-anticipated move, UK-based Nothing is reportedly preparing to unveil its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), at the Mobile World Congress 2024. Over the past weeks, various leaks and details about the upcoming device have surfaced, providing enthusiasts with a glimpse into its specifications and features.

Renowned tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) recently took to X to share some crucial information about the Nothing Phone (2a). According to Quandt, the smartphone is expected to debut in elegant Black and White color options. Notably, the base variant is rumored to sport 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, with a price tag anticipated to be below EUR 400 (approximately Rs. 36,800). Quandt also hinted at the possibility of a higher-end configuration, boasting 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, although no specific pricing details were provided for this variant.

A prior leak from notable tipster Yogesh Brar had previously suggested a $400 price point for the Nothing Phone (2a), further showcasing a pre-production unit featuring a distinctive horizontal camera module centrally positioned on the back panel. The front panel, on the other hand, displayed a centered hole-punch slot for the front camera, accompanied by a redesigned Glyph Interface.

Rumors surrounding the camera setup indicate a noteworthy configuration, with a 1/1.5-inch 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor and a 1/2.76-inch 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor equipped with an ultrawide lens at the rear. Additionally, a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera sensor is expected to capture stunning selfies.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (2a) is projected to house a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,084 x 2,412 pixels. The device is set to run on the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5, offering users a seamless and customized experience.

Enthusiasts will not have to wait long for the launch, as the Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to take center stage at the 'Nothing to See' event during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 27. With its attractive specifications and competitive pricing, the Nothing Phone (2a) could make a significant impact in the smartphone market.

It is noteworthy that all the information is based on leaks and rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

