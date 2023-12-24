Car Pei-led Nothing is reportedly planning to launch its mid-range smartphone Phone (2a) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 27, 2024. Nothing has also reportedly announced its upcoming event for MWC 2024 via a media invite, courtesy of RapidZapper. The event, intriguingly titled 'Nothing to See', is set against the backdrop of the Mobile World Congress, which will take place in Barcelona from 26-29 February, the event is sure to captivate tech enthusiasts with potential launches.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 3 could take center stage at 'Nothing to See' event during MWC 2024: Details

Nothing Phone 2a expected specifications:

According to a report by Gizmochina citing tipster Kamila, Nothing Phone (2a) could come with a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 * 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The report notes that Nothing Phone (2a) could come with a dual camera sensor arranged in a round camera module with a 50MP primary camera with a Samsung S5KN9 sensor and an ultra-wide Samsung S5KGN9 lens.

In terms of processor, the Nothing Phone (2a) could be powered by the Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Gizmochina report noted. The smartphone is expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on the latest Android 14 and could be priced around the $400 mark. The upcoming smartphone from Nothing is expected to be available in Black and White colour options and rumours suggest that the company may maintain its signature transparent back design for its upcoming handset, staying true to its distinctive aesthetic.

A report by Smartprix has also revealed the names of upcoming wallpapers that could be featured in the Nothing Phone (2a). The list includes ‘Ruxe’, ‘Nexul’, ‘Azunim White’, ‘Orbique’, ‘Rubrane Black’, ‘Ambra’, and ‘Virmar’ options.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!