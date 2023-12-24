Nothing Phone (2a) key features revealed ahead of probable February launch. All you need to know
Nothing Phone (2a) could feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel, dual cameras, Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It is expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 and may have a transparent back design.
Car Pei-led Nothing is reportedly planning to launch its mid-range smartphone Phone (2a) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 27, 2024. Nothing has also reportedly announced its upcoming event for MWC 2024 via a media invite, courtesy of RapidZapper. The event, intriguingly titled 'Nothing to See', is set against the backdrop of the Mobile World Congress, which will take place in Barcelona from 26-29 February, the event is sure to captivate tech enthusiasts with potential launches.