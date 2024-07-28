Nothing has already announced that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, will be launched in India on July 31st. Ahead of the launch, the London-based company had shared some key details about the new smartphone, including processor and RAM details, but a new leak has hinted at the device's full specifications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications: According to a new report from Smartprix, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is likely to feature the same display setup as the Nothing Phone 2a. This means that it could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The rear camera setup is also likely to remain the same, with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, however, we are likely to see a massive upgrade, with the selfie shooter reportedly increasing from 32MP on the Phone 2a to 50MP on the Plus variant. There could also be support for up to 4K video recording from the camera sensor.

On the battery front, the 2a Plus is likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery like its younger sibling, but will get an upgrade with 50W of fast charging instead of 45W on the Phone 2a.

Meanwhile, Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. The upcoming device is likely to come in 8GB RAM/256GB storage variants and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variants. The RAM will reportedly be LPDDR5, while the storage could be either UFS 2.2 or UFS 3.1.

The same glyph setup from the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to be retained for the 2a Plus and the phone is said to come in two colourways: Grey and Black. On the software front, we should see the phone running the latest Nothing OS based on Android 14. Nothing is likely to promise 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

