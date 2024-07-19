Nothing Phone (2a) Plus launching in India on July 31. All we know so far
Nothing is set to launch its latest phone, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus in India and other global markets on July 31. The phone was earlier spotted on UAE's TDRA listing with the model number A142P.
Shortly after the launch of the CMF Phone 1, Nothing is now gearing up to launch another smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) Plus. While no details have been leaked or confirmed by the company, Nothing has confirmed that the new smartphone will be launched globally on July 31st.