Nothing Phone (2a) Plus launching in India on July 31. All we know so far

Shortly after the launch of the CMF Phone 1, Nothing is now gearing up to launch another smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) Plus. While no details have been leaked or confirmed by the company, Nothing has confirmed that the new smartphone will be launched globally on July 31st.

Informing about the new launch in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing India wrote, "Plus. More. Extra. An extraordinary new smartphone is coming. Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus."

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus was earlier spotted on the UAE's TDRA certification website, along with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Jio's list of 5G-compatible devices. The TDRA listing had suggested that the Phone (2a) Plus would come with the model number A142P. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Nothing CEO Carl Pei already pushing plans for the Phone (3) to next year, it will be interesting to see what Nothing has to offer with the Phone (2a) Plus. Notably, Nothing had previously positioned the Phone (2a) as a sort of successor to the Phone (1), and later unveiled a host of India-specific and global colour variants to keep fans excited.

Nothing Phone (2a) specs: Priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Nothing Phone (2a) features an AMOLED panel with a 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. It can reach up to 1300 nits of brightness and maintains 700 nits of typical brightness, peaking at 1100 nits under sunlight. The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. The Glyph Interface features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP sensor for handling selfie and video call-related requirements.

Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, custom-made for Nothing Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (2a) offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Operating on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5, it delivers a smooth us

