Nothing Phone 2a Plus processor, RAM details revealed ahead of July 31 launch: All we know so far
Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 processor and feature Mali-G610 MC4 GPU for handling graphics heavy tasks.
Carl Pei led UK based smartphone maker Nothing has confirmed that its latest mid-range phone, Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch in India on July 31. However, prior to the launch, Nothing has now also revealed a number of key details about the device on X (formerly Twitter).