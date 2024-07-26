Carl Pei led UK based smartphone maker Nothing has confirmed that its latest mid-range phone, Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch in India on July 31. However, prior to the launch, Nothing has now also revealed a number of key details about the device on X (formerly Twitter).

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset clocked at 3.0GHz, which is said to be 10 per cent faster than the 2a. For graphics-intensive tasks, the phone will come with a Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, which is said to be 30 per cent faster than its predecessor. It will also come with 12GB of RAM and support for 20GB of RAM expansion.

Other than that, there's been relatively little information about the new device, and even the leaks haven't revealed much about what the phone could offer. However, a look at the specifications of the Phone 2a should give us a fair idea of what the new phone might be capable of.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications:

Nothing Phone (2a) features an AMOLED panel with a 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. It can reach up to 1300 nits of brightness and maintains 700 nits of typical brightness, peaking at 1100 nits under sunlight. The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. The Glyph Interface features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup. On the front, it comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, custom-made for Nothing Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (2a) offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Operating on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5, it delivers a smooth user experience.

