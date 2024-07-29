Nothing Phone (2a) Plus to launch in India on July 31: Know camera and processor details
Carl Pei's innovative venture, Nothing, is gearing up for the release of its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, in India on July 31. Following the March debut of the Nothing Phone (2a), the new model is expected to bring several enhancements. The UK-based company has previously disclosed details about the chipset and RAM of the forthcoming device. Recently, they unveiled information about its camera system and provided a sneak peek of the rear camera design.