Carl Pei's innovative venture, Nothing, is gearing up for the release of its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, in India on July 31. Following the March debut of the Nothing Phone (2a), the new model is expected to bring several enhancements. The UK-based company has previously disclosed details about the chipset and RAM of the forthcoming device. Recently, they unveiled information about its camera system and provided a sneak peek of the rear camera design.

Camera Specifications of Nothing Phone (2a) Plus The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will feature a dual rear camera setup, boasting two 50MP sensors, mirroring the configuration of the original Phone (2a). However, the front camera is set to receive a significant upgrade. Unlike the Phone (2a), which has a 32MP front camera, the (2a) Plus will come with a 50MP front-facing sensor.

A post on X confirming these camera details also showcased a teaser of the rear camera design. The layout, which includes the sensor placement and a Glyph Interface LED unit, bears a strong resemblance to the rear camera module of the Phone (2a).

Expected Features of Nothing Phone (2a) Plus As per several media reports, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Leaks suggest that the phone will be available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. It will reportedly come in Black and Grey color variants. The handset is also expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to its predecessor.

Additionally, the leak indicates that the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus may support 50W wired fast charging, an improvement over the 45W fast charging capability of the Phone (2a). Like the existing model, the Plus variant is likely to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation is building around the enhancements and new features that the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will bring to the market.

