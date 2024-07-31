Nothing Phone (2a) Plus with MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor: Check price, specs and more
The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has launched in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a 50MP front camera. It offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and starts at Rs. 27,999. Sales begin on Flipkart from August 7.
The UK-based brand, led by Carl Pei, has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, in India. The new device offers several upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2a), including a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor and enhanced camera capabilities.