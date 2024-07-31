The UK-based brand, led by Carl Pei, has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, in India. The new device offers several upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2a), including a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor and enhanced camera capabilities.

Key Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC, featuring an octa-core 4nm chipset paired with a Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. Users can choose between 8GB and 12GB of RAM configurations, with storage options capped at 256GB.

One of the standout features of this handset is its dual 50MP rear cameras. The primary camera employs a Samsung GN9 sensor with optical and electronic image stabilization, capable of 10x digital zoom. The secondary camera, equipped with a Samsung JN1 sensor, offers a wide 114-degree field of view. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP front-facing camera, a significant upgrade from the 32MP shooter on the Nothing Phone (2a).

Display and Design

The phone boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a pixel density of 394 ppi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus retains the brand's signature Glyph Interface, an array of LEDs on the back that light up for notifications and calls. The device is built to withstand dust and water, with an IP54 rating.

Battery and Connectivity

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 50W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. According to Nothing, the device can be fully charged in just 56 minutes and offers up to 40.6 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Connectivity options are robust, including support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and multiple satellite navigation systems. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a linear haptic motor, high-definition microphones, and dual stereo speakers.

Pricing and Availability

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 29,999. Available in Black and Grey, the smartphone will be on sale through Flipkart starting August 7.

Software and Updates

Running on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6, the company promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches, ensuring long-term software support for its users.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!