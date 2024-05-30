In an exciting new development, Nothing has introduced a Special Edition of their Phone (2a) smartphone, featuring a striking new color scheme that blends red, yellow, and blue hues. This unique color option, which integrates three distinct colors into a single device, stands out from the previously speculated separate red and yellow variants. Despite this new aesthetic, the device retains the same design, specifications, and features as the standard models.

Nothing's innovative approach with this special edition is encapsulated in their description: “A story of color told through our latest smartphone." The new colors are incorporated into the primary white base of the Phone (2a), complemented by a grey section on the back panel that highlights Nothing's signature design elements.

The red accent is a nod to the company's earbuds, specifically marking the dot that is always visible on the right earbud. Yellow represents the new Ear (a) model, while blue signifies the Blue edition of the Phone (2a). This thoughtful integration of colors adds a fresh, vibrant look to the device.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced at Rs. 27,999 in India. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting June 5, with a limited-period discount of Rs. 1,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 26,999.

Under the hood, the special edition Phone (2a) boasts the same high-performance specifications as its counterparts. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor and comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display featuring up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP dual camera system on the back and a 32MP front-facing camera. The device is also equipped with a 5000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage and quick recharge times.

