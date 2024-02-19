Nothing Phone (2a) to be Made in India, CEO ‘Carl Bhai’ confirms

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the company's latest mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), will be 'Made in India'. Notably, the Nothing Phone (2a) will make its debut in India and other global markets on March 5, and the UK-based company now appears to be setting its sights on the Indian market.

Carl Pei also recently changed his name on the X to 'Carl Bhai' and urged Elon Musk to do the same if he wanted to set up a Tesla factory in the country.

Interestingly, Pei made the move to change his X name after a conversation with a user called 'Râmãn Bhai', who had asked why Nothing wanted to have a brand ambassador on board, to which Pei replied, 'We want to sell more phones bhai'.

Seeing Pei's enthusiasm to engage with the Indian audience, another user asked him if the Nothing phone (2a) would be made in India, to which the Nothing CEO promptly replied " Yup".

Notably, Nothing is not the first company to start manufacturing its phones in India as Apple already sells Made in India iPhone 15 smartphones in the country. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to continue its efforts to manufacture iPhones in India with the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which will make its debut later this year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to the analyst, iPhone shipments from India are also expected to grow consistently and account for 20-25% of iPhone production capacity by 2024.

In addition, Kuo had stated in his earlier Medium post that Foxconn's Zhengzhou and Taiyuan factories are likely to see production decline by 35-40% and 75-80% respectively in 2024.

Nothing Phone (2a) expected specs:

According to a post by tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the Nothing Phone (2a) is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, which was previously seen in the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Moreover, the smartphone is also rumoured to be priced at around €349 (around ₹30,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and €399 (around ₹35,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Interestingly, if the around ₹30,000 price point for the Nothing Phone (2a) turns out to be true, it could mean that the latest smartphone could be in direct competition with the likes of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and the Realme 12 Pro+.

In terms of other specifications, the Phone (2a) is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the latest Nothing Phone could come with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also expected to be a 32MP front-facing shooter to meet all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

The smartphone could run on the company's own Nothing OS 2.5, based on the latest Android 14 operating system, and support up to 45W of fast charging. However, it's not yet clear if the phone will actually come with the 45W charger in the box.

