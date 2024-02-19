Nothing Phone (2a) to be Made in India, CEO ‘Carl Bhai’ confirms
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) will me Made in India. This move comes after Apple had announced last year that its iPhone 15 smartphones were Made in India.
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the company's latest mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), will be 'Made in India'. Notably, the Nothing Phone (2a) will make its debut in India and other global markets on March 5, and the UK-based company now appears to be setting its sights on the Indian market.