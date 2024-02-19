Nothing Phone (2a) is all set to launch in India and other global markets on March 5, and it is set to be the UK-based company's cheapest smartphone launch to date, with founder Carl Pei even hinting that the upcoming Phone 2a could be cheaper than the Nothing Phone 1.

Interestingly, in a sign of Nothing's focus on the Indian market, Pei has also changed his name on X (formerly Twitter) to "Carl Bhai". He has also confirmed that the upcoming mid-range smartphone will also be 'Made in India'.

Ahead of its launch on March 5, there have been many rumours about the Phone 2a's design, pricing, processor and camera details.

Nothing Phone (2a) expected price and specifications:

According to a post by tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the Nothing Phone (2a) is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, which was previously seen in the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Moreover, the smartphone is also rumoured to be priced at around €349 (around ₹30,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and €399 (around ₹35,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Interestingly, if the around ₹30,000 price point for the Nothing Phone (2a) turns out to be true, it could mean that the latest smartphone could be in direct competition with the likes of Redmi Note Pro+ and the Realme 12 Pro+.

In terms of other specifications, the Phone (2a) is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the latest Nothing Phone could come with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also expected to be a 32MP front-facing shooter to meet all the selfie and video call related requirements.

The smartphone could run on the company's own Nothing OS 2.5, based on the latest Android 14 operating system, and support up to 45W of fast charging. However, it's not yet clear if the phone will actually come with the 45W charger in the box.

