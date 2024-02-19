Nothing Phone (2a) to be priced under ₹30,00 in India? Here's what we know so far
Nothing's Carl Pei hints at Nothing Phone 2a being cheaper than its predecessor, potentially competing with Redmi Note Pro+ and Realme 12 Pro+. Rumored specs include 6.7 inch OLED display, 50MP dual camera, and 32MP front camera.
Nothing Phone (2a) is all set to launch in India and other global markets on March 5, and it is set to be the UK-based company's cheapest smartphone launch to date, with founder Carl Pei even hinting that the upcoming Phone 2a could be cheaper than the Nothing Phone 1.