Nothing Phone 2a to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, LIVE-STREAM details and more
Nothing Phone 2a with MediaTek 7200 Ultra chipset to launch today, priced around ₹25,000. Features iconic glyph interface, 6.7-inch OLED display, 50MP dual rear cameras, and Nothing OS 2.5 UI based on Android 14.
After months of rumours and speculation, Nothing's mid-range smartphone - the Nothing Phone 2a - is finally set to launch in India and other global markets today. Already confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek 7200 Ultra chipset, the Phone 2a is seen as an attempt by the Carl Pei company to take on the likes of Realme and Xiaomi, who have traditionally dominated the mid-range price segment.