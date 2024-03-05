Nothing Phone 2a with MediaTek 7200 Ultra chipset to launch today, priced around ₹ 25,000. Features iconic glyph interface, 6.7-inch OLED display, 50MP dual rear cameras, and Nothing OS 2.5 UI based on Android 14.

After months of rumours and speculation, Nothing's mid-range smartphone - the Nothing Phone 2a - is finally set to launch in India and other global markets today. Already confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek 7200 Ultra chipset, the Phone 2a is seen as an attempt by the Carl Pei company to take on the likes of Realme and Xiaomi, who have traditionally dominated the mid-range price segment.

Nothing Phone 2a price (expected): Although Nothing hasn't officially revealed the pricing of Nothing Phone 2a, CEO Carl Pei in a recent video has said that the upcoming smartphone from the London-based company will be priced around the ₹25,000 price point, making it the cheapest phone by Nothing so far.

Nothing Phone 2a design: Nothing has already confirmed many major details about the design of the Phone 2a while confirming that its upcoming smartphone will indeed come with the iconic glyph interface to the back. The glyph interface was a unique and integral aspect of the Nothing Phone experience, allowing users to create personalised glyph patterns that are assigned to specific callers.

The phone 2a will be available in two classic colours - black and white - in keeping with the company's commitment to aesthetic diversity. Staying true to Nothing's signature look, the transparent design is complemented by a flat display and flat edges, with a matte finish adding an extra touch of sophistication.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications: Nothing Phone 2a is expected to have a 6.7-inch OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. As previously stated, the Phone 2a has been confirmed to come with MediaTek 7200 Ultra SoC and support up to 12GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the Phone 2a is expected to come with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 32MP front-facing shooter to meet all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The Phone 2a is likely to run on the company's own Nothing OS 2.5 UI based on the Android 14 operating system. The upcoming mid-range smartphone could house a 5,000mAh battery and support 45W fast charging. However, it is doubtful whether the Phone 2a will come with a charger in the box.

Nothing Phone 2a live-stream details: The Nothing Phone 2a will be launched in India and other global markets at a launch event today at 5pm. The event, called 'Fresh Eyes', will be live streamed on Nothing's official YouTube channel and we have also included a direct streaming link for the event to save you the trouble.

