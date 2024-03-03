Nothing Phone 2a to launch in India on March 5: Expected price, specifications and everything you need to know
Nothing Phone 2a, powered by the MediaTek 7200 chipset, will launch in India and other global markets on March 5 and the smartphone is expected to be priced aggressively in India, giving tough competition to the likes of Redmi and Realme.
After months of rumours and speculation about Nothing's mid-range smartphone, the Phone (2a) is finally set to make its debut on March 5th. The smartphone is expected to be an attempt by the Carl Pei-based company to consolidate its position in the more affordable smartphone market and give the likes of Realme and Xiaomi a run for their money.