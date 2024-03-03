After months of rumours and speculation about Nothing's mid-range smartphone, the Phone (2a) is finally set to make its debut on March 5th. The smartphone is expected to be an attempt by the Carl Pei-based company to consolidate its position in the more affordable smartphone market and give the likes of Realme and Xiaomi a run for their money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing Phone 2a design: A major revelation from the official images is the inclusion of the iconic glyph interface on the Nothing Phone 2a, putting to rest any lingering doubts about its presence. The glyph interface was a unique and integral aspect of the Nothing Phone experience, allowing users to create personalised glyph patterns that are assigned to specific callers.

The phone 2a will be available in two classic colours - black and white - in keeping with the company's commitment to aesthetic diversity. Staying true to Nothing's signature look, the transparent design is complemented by a flat display and flat edges, with a matte finish adding an extra touch of sophistication.

While the company has been tight-lipped about most specifications, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the Phone (2a) will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications and expected price: The upcoming smartphone from Nothing is expected to feature a dual 50MP camera setup on the rear along with a 32MP front facing shooter for all the selfie and video call related needs. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, coupled with a robust 5,000 mAh battery. Operating on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, the Nothing Phone (2a) is likely to promise an immersive and cutting-edge user experience.

While Nothing hasn't officially confirmed the pricing of its upcoming smartphone in India or the global market, the company has confirmed that the Phone 2a will be priced lower than the Phone 1, suggesting that the phone may be priced under ₹30,000.

