London-based tech brand Nothing has confirmed plans to announce a new product on 4 March 2025. The unveiling, teased with the tagline“Power in Perspective”, is set to take place at 10:00 am GMT (3:30 pm IST) and will coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. While the company remains tight-lipped on details, speculation is rife that the Carl Pei-led brand could introduce the Nothing Phone (3) or a potential variant, the Phone (3a).

The announcement was teased via a video posted on X, which gave a glimpse of what appears to be the rear camera of the upcoming device, showcasing the brand's signature Glyph interface. Meanwhile, Flipkart has also created a dedicated landing page, confirming the device will be available through the Indian e-commerce giant.

The release comes as Nothing takes a departure from the traditional annual smartphone update cycle. The original Nothing Phone debuted in 2022, followed by the Phone (2) in July 2023. The decision to wait two years for a follow-up device hints at a focus on significant improvements rather than minor iterations.

What to Expect from the Nothing Phone (3) Previously leaked information suggested that the new handset will likely feature an iPhone-inspired Action Button, allowing users to customise shortcuts, toggle settings, or launch apps. This addition is expected to reinforce Nothing’s reputation for user-centric design and innovative functionality.

The Phone (3) is anticipated to sport a 6.5-inch display, with a Pro variant offering a larger 6.7-inch screen. Reports also suggest that the device could house either a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, indicating a strong mid-range focus with potential affordability in mind.