Nothing Phone (3) reported to launch in July: Expected India price, leaked specs and more
Nothing Phone (3) expected to launch in July with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Earlier models released in same month. Expected to be priced between ₹40,000 - ₹45,000, Phone (3) may compete with OnePlus 12R and iQOO Neo 9 Pro.
Nothing flagship smartphone, the Phone (3) is likely to debut in month of July, according to a recent report by Android Headlines. The report tips that Nothing Phone (3) could be launched with the model number A015 and come powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Nothing had recently also released its Phone (2a) smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹Rs. 23,999.