Nothing Phone (3) expected to launch in July with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Earlier models released in same month. Expected to be priced between ₹ 40,000 - ₹ 45,000, Phone (3) may compete with OnePlus 12R and iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

Nothing flagship smartphone, the Phone (3) is likely to debut in month of July, according to a recent report by Android Headlines. The report tips that Nothing Phone (3) could be launched with the model number A015 and come powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Nothing had recently also released its Phone (2a) smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹Rs. 23,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Giving more validity to the latest report is the fact that Nothing had released its earlier two number series phones, Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) in the month of July.

According to an earlier report by 91Mobiles Hindi, Nothing Phone (3) is likely to priced somewhere between the ₹40,000 - ₹45,000 mark. If the report does hold true, it would bean that the Phone (3) would give direct competition to the OnePlus 12R and the iQOO Neo 9 Pro both of whom are currently battling for the title of ‘flagship killer’ devices.

In comparison, the Nothing Phone (2) was launched at a price of ₹44,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant, ₹49,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant and ₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage.

Nothing Phone (3): The Android Headlines report states that Nothing could finally catch up with the competition in terms of fast charging and battery capabilities with the Phone (3). Notably, the Phone (2) comes with 4,700 mAh of batttery capacity and support for just 45W of fast charging (adaptor sold separtely). Comparitively, the OnePlus 12R comes bundled with a 100W fast charger while the iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with a 120W charger. The OnePlus smartphone also upped its battery game this year and now comes with 5,500mAh battery while the iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with 5,160mAh battery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

