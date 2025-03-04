Nothing has launched the Phone 3a series in India, consisting of the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro. Prices start at ₹ 22,999, with sales beginning on 11 March 2025.

Nothing has officially launched the Phone (3a) series in India, introducing the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro as its latest mid-range smartphones. Featuring the Essential Space, the Phone (3a) series, the devices also sport upgraded glass back panels and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing Phone (3a) series prices in India The Nothing Phone (3a) is available in Black, White, and Blue colour options, while the Phone (3a) Pro is offered in Grey and Black. Pricing for the Phone (3a) starts at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and ₹24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Meanwhile, the Phone (3a) Pro is priced at ₹27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, ₹29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and ₹31,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB version. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phones will be available via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and major retail stores, with the Phone (3a) going on sale from 11 March and the Phone (3a) Pro from 15 March. Customers purchasing on launch day can avail of an additional ₹3,000 exchange offer through select partner banks, including HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, and OneCard.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: Specifications and features Nothing has introduced its latest smartphone, the Phone (3a) Pro, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and an upgraded Glyph Interface. The Phone (3a) Pro is available in grey and black and measures 163.52 mm in height, 77.50 mm in width, and 8.39 mm in depth, with a weight of 211 g. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, built on a 4 nm process. It features an eight-core CPU, an Adreno GPU, and Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU for AI-driven tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone is equipped with a triple-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP Samsung primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide Sony sensor. The front houses a 50MP Samsung camera.

Video recording capabilities include 4K at 30 FPS, 1080p at up to 60 FPS, and 120 FPS slow-motion capture. The device also supports Time Lapse recording in 4K and 1080p.

The Phone (3a) Pro features a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels. The screen offers a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, a peak brightness of 3000 nits, and is protected by Panda glass. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the device, with 50W wired charging that achieves a full charge in 56 minutes. It also supports 7.5W reverse wired charging.

In terms of performance,the Phone (3a) Pro supports dual SIM functionality, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15, with a promised three years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

The Glyph Interface has been expanded, now featuring 26 individually addressable zones and new functionalities, including Google Calendar support, music visualisation, and a camera countdown. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing Phone (3a): Specifications and features The Nothing Phone (3a) is available in black, white, and blue, and offers two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device measures 163.52mm in height, 77.50mm in width, and 8.35mm in depth, with a weight of 201g.

In terms of processor, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm TSMC process. The processor features an eight-core configuration, with a Prime core reaching up to 2.5GHz, three performance cores up to 2.4GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. It is equipped with an Adreno GPU and a Hexagon NPU to support AI-driven functionalities.

For optics, the camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). A secondary 50MP telephoto lens supports 2x optical zoom, 4x in-sensor zoom, and 30x ultra zoom. The ultra-wide camera features an 8MP sensor with a 120-degree field of view. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the front, a 32MP camera is included for selfies and video calls. Video recording capabilities include 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, along with 1080p recording at up to 60fps.

The device sports a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel delivers a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and features a 10-bit colour depth. A contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 is supported, and the display is protected by Panda Glass.

Nothing has retained its Glyph Interface, consisting of 26 individually addressable LED zones on the rear of the device. This system allows for customisable notifications, ringtones, and visual indicators for charging and alerts. The phone introduces additional features such as Glyph Torch, Glyph Progress (now integrated with Google Calendar), and music visualisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, supporting 50W wired fast charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. The company claims the device can reach 50 per cent charge in 19 minutes and a full charge in under an hour.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G with compatibility across multiple bands. The device is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.