Nothing will launch its Phone 3a series in India on March 4 via Flipkart. The device may feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and support for e-SIM, with pricing expected around ₹ 25,000.

Nothing has announced that it will be launching its latest smartphone in India and other global markets next month. The Carl Pei-led company has confirmed that it will be launching the Phone 3a series in India via Flipkart, without revealing too many details about the upcoming device's specs or design. Ahead of the launch of Nothing's latest offering, here's everything we know about the new mid-ranger ahead of the launch.

Nothing Phone 3a launch date: Nothing Phone 3a will launch in India on 4 March. The phone has been teased to come with a camera control, which was earlier seen on the iPhone 16 series. Apart from that, it is likely that the Nothing Phone 3a would use the glyph interface on the back much like last time.

Nothing Phone 3a specifications: According to leaks, the Nothing Phone (3a) could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the same SoC found in phones such as the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. However, it remains to be seen whether the switch from MediaTek to Snapdragon chipsets will result in a performance boost for the upcoming device.

Although there is no concrete news about the phone's display (3a), it is safe to assume that the phone could rock the same 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display as its predecessor. The phone is also likely to feature the same in-display optical fingerprint sensor as the previous generation.

An earlier report from Android Authority spotted the phone (3a) codenamed 'asteroids' on the Nothing OS 3.0 build. Reportedly, the upcoming 'a' series model could feature a telephoto lens. It is also expected to come with support for e-SIM, the first device from Nothing to have so. If the report is true, Phone (3a) users will be able to insert two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM with a physical nano-SIM.