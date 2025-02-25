Nothing has confirmed that its first handset of the year, the Phone 3a Pro, will be released globally on 4 March. While the London-based company has yet to officially reveal many of the device's specifications, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect thanks to all the leaks surrounding it. Putting all the marketing hype aside, what we've seen so far is nothing to get excited about, and here are five reasons why.

1) Polarizing and impractical design: Nothing has officially confirmed the design of the Phone 3a Pro with a huge camera and eccentrically placed camera sensors. Design has been an important aspect where Nothing has set itself apart from the competition, but it seems that Carl Pei's team has taken inspiration from his former company to implement a camera module that we have seen in so many devices launched last year, from the OnePlus premium series to even Infinix devices.

While design is a personal choice and depends on the taste of the individual, looking at the reaction on social media, it seems that this new design trick from Nothing has more detractors than supporters.

Nothing Phone 3a pro design

2) Average battery: At a time when reports suggest that some of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers are looking to implement 7,000-8,000mAh batteries in their new devices, we have a new upcoming Nothing phone that, if rumours are to be believed, could pack a 5,000mAh battery (exactly the same capacity as the Phone 2a Plus) with support for 50W fast charging.

The price of the 3a Pro hasn't been confirmed yet, but assuming it's launched at the same price as its predecessor, ie ₹27,999, there are devices that offer a much bigger battery capacity and faster charging, such as a Poco X7 Pro (6,400mAh) or Realme 14 Pro+ (6000mAh).

3) Sub-par processor: Leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which isn't necessarily a bad chip, but it looks a bit underwhelming for the price.

While some other phones in the segment, such as the Poco X7 Pro (Dimensity 8400 Ultra), OnePlus Nord 4 (Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3) and Vivo T3 Ultra (Dimensity 9200+), offer flagship-level performance, the new Nothing phone may just be offering a below-par processor for the price.

4) Underwhelming water proofing: The Phone 3a Pro will reportedly have an IP64 water resistance rating, which in normal language means that the phone could withstand a few light splashes, but be careful not to drop it under water.

For a phone costing around ₹30,000 in 2025, this is simply unacceptable. Take a look at all the phones I've mentioned so far, with the exception of the OnePlus Nord 4, each and every one of them comes with an IP68 rating (if not IP69).

Now, I know that water resistance might seem like a minor detail to some, but when every other device in this segment offers top-of-the-range protection, settling for IP64 just isn't good enough.

5) Cameras: Really an upgrade? Looking at Nothing's marketing material, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the addition of a telephoto lens to the Phone 3a Pro would herald a camera revolution. Having used a fair number of phones over the past year or so, I can safely say that the resolution of the camera sensor and the technology used isn't always the whole story, it's how the brand uses the hardware to get the best output, something Nothing has been accused of neglecting or doing a poor job of in the past.