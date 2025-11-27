Subscribe

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip: Price, features and more

Nothing has launched the mid-range Phone 3a Lite in India on Thursday. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, 8GB RAM, triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and the new Glphy Light alerts. The device will be available from 5 December.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 Nov 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Advertisement
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher 256GB model is listed at Rs. 22,999.
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher 256GB model is listed at Rs. 22,999. (Nothing)

Nothing has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, in India on Thursday. The device is positioned as a more accessible offering in the 3a series and introduces a refreshed Glphy Light alert system, replacing the company’s iconic Glyph Interface.

Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Pricing in India

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher 256GB model is listed at Rs. 22,999. Early-bird launch offers bring effective prices down to Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively, for buyers using ICICI and OneCard banking offers. The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, and White from 5 December via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other major retail outlets.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Specifications

Display and Performance
The handset features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming for smoother visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device also supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM and offers storage expansion up to 2TB via microSD.

Advertisement

Camera Capabilities
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite sports a triple-camera array on the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 119.5-degree field of view, and a third unspecified sensor. On the front, a 16-megapixel camera handles selfies and video calls. Photography features include Ultra XDR, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Macro Mode, Motion Capture, and Auto Tone, with support for 4K 30fps video and 1080p slow-motion recording at 120fps.

Powering the Phone 3a Lite is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging, alongside 5W reverse wired charging support.

Connectivity and Build
The smartphone supports dual SIM functionality and offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and multi-system navigation including GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS. Security is handled via an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, with Panda Glass protecting both front and back panels.

Advertisement
Also Read | Nothing OS 4.0 rollout begins after weeks of beta testing: All you need to know

Battery and Charging
Powering the Phone 3a Lite is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging, alongside 5W reverse wired charging support. The handset weighs 199g and measures 164×78×8.3mm, striking a balance between usability and screen size.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Software Support
Running Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, the phone is promised three major Android upgrades and six years of security maintenance updates, ensuring long-term usability for budget-conscious consumers.

Key Takeaways
  • The Nothing Phone 3a Lite combines budget-friendly pricing with high-end features.
  • Extended software support enhances the phone's value proposition for long-term users.
  • The introduction of a refreshed Glyph Light alert system marks a significant design evolution.
 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsNothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip: Price, features and more
Read Next Story