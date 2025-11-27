Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip: Price, features and more

Nothing has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, in India on Thursday. The device is positioned as a more accessible offering in the 3a series and introduces a refreshed Glphy Light alert system, replacing the company’s iconic Glyph Interface.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Pricing in India The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher 256GB model is listed at Rs. 22,999. Early-bird launch offers bring effective prices down to Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively, for buyers using ICICI and OneCard banking offers. The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, and White from 5 December via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other major retail outlets.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Specifications Display and Performance

The handset features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming for smoother visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device also supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM and offers storage expansion up to 2TB via microSD.

Camera Capabilities

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite sports a triple-camera array on the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 119.5-degree field of view, and a third unspecified sensor. On the front, a 16-megapixel camera handles selfies and video calls. Photography features include Ultra XDR, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Macro Mode, Motion Capture, and Auto Tone, with support for 4K 30fps video and 1080p slow-motion recording at 120fps.

Connectivity and Build

The smartphone supports dual SIM functionality and offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and multi-system navigation including GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS. Security is handled via an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, with Panda Glass protecting both front and back panels.

Battery and Charging

Powering the Phone 3a Lite is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging, alongside 5W reverse wired charging support. The handset weighs 199g and measures 164×78×8.3mm, striking a balance between usability and screen size.

Software Support

Running Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, the phone is promised three major Android upgrades and six years of security maintenance updates, ensuring long-term usability for budget-conscious consumers.