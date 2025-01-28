Nothing Phone (3a) confirmed to launch on 4 March? Flipkart listing ends mystery

Nothing, a London-based smartphone maker, will unveil its Phone (3a) on March 4. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, with an estimated price of ₹ 25,000, although details remain speculative.

London-based smartphone maker announced on Sunday that it will launch its latest device on 4 March. However, the company was tight-lipped about the exact model that would make its debut, giving rise to a number of speculations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering that the Phone (2) was launched back in July 2023, the obvious choice for the launch of the new smartphone was its successor, the Phone (3). However, it appears that Nothing will launch the more budget-friendly Phone (3a) first.

The news of the Nothing Phone (3a) launch was revealed by Nothing's Flipkart page, which had the letter 'Nothing Phone 3a' in its URL, more or less confirming that the Carl Pei-led company would be launching the successor to the Phone (2a). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing Phone (3a) expected specifications: According to leaks, the Nothing Phone (3a) could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the same SoC found in phones such as the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. However, it remains to be seen whether the switch from MediaTek to Snapdragon chipsets will result in a performance boost for the upcoming device.

Although there is no concrete news about the phone's display (3a), it is safe to assume that the phone could rock the same 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display as its predecessor. The phone is also likely to feature the same in-display optical fingerprint sensor as the previous generation.

An earlier report from Android Authority spotted the phone (3a) codenamed 'asteroids' on the Nothing OS 3.0 build. Reportedly, the upcoming 'a' series model could feature a telephoto lens. It is also expected to come with support for e-SIM, the first device from Nothing to have so. If the report is true, Phone (3a) users will be able to insert two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM with a physical nano-SIM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are no leaks yet about the pricing of the Phone (3a), but its safe to assume that the device will be largely in the same ballpark of around ₹25,000 as its predecessor.