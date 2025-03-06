Nothing Phone 3a Pro is different and breaks the mid-range mould - Quick take

Curious about how the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is? Well, here are my quick impressions after a week of testing.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro certainly has one of the most polarising back designs I've seen on a phone so far. While it retains most of Nothing's signature transparent back aesthetic, including the Glyph lighting interface, the camera module is where things get interesting. It's not symmetrical. In fact, some might say its layout is almost unusual. The camera lenses lack symmetry, and the new periscope lens is undoubtedly the highlight—significantly larger compared to last year's Nothing Phone 2a.

Beyond that, several additions make it a much more complete product—at least from what I’ve observed in my first week of testing. Nothing has made subtle yet meaningful changes, such as switching from plastic to glass for the back material, improving long-term durability against scratches. The IP64 dust and water resistance also enhance the phone’s durability. The better cameras, the new Essential Key, and of course, Nothing OS is better than ever, now at version 3.1 based on Android 15. Here are my first impressions of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro after a week of use.

A design that has grown on me I remember filming the unboxing video, experiencing the Nothing Phone 3a Pro for the first time in all its glory. Until then, the design hadn't leaked, so opening the phone was a genuine surprise. I unboxed the Pro version first, which is in the grey colourway. Although it looks similar to last year's model, there's something about it that gives it character—mainly the camera module. If you look closely, it's not even symmetrical.

The lenses aren’t centred and are positioned in the top half of an unusually large camera module. Was it necessary to make the module this large? Probably not. Yet, Nothing did it. And after a week of using the device, I’d say the design has grown on me. It’s certainly not the prettiest back design out there, but it stands out—it’s unlike any other phone I’ve used. I’ve come to appreciate it, and I think with time, others will too.

We also filmed a design impressions video, asking random people what they thought about it. Most were impressed. Many said it looks unique, unlike what other brands are doing. This distinctiveness could help the phone stand out in a sea of similar-looking devices, which seems to be Nothing’s intention.

Apart from the camera module, the rest of the design remains identical to the Nothing Phone 3a and even the Phone 2a. You still get the three-strip clear Glyph lighting interface and exposed screws, contributing to a visually striking aesthetic.

The sides are flat and made of polycarbonate rather than metal, but the back is now glass—an improvement in durability and scratch resistance. Last year’s Nothing Phone 2a suffered from scratches due to its softer plastic material. On the front, you still get symmetrical bezels. While they are slightly thicker, their uniformity enhances the premium feel. After using the phone for a while, the bezels fade into the background, making them less of a concern.

Performance-wise, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has been buttery smooth so far It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which isn’t the most powerful chip but performs well in everyday use. From what I can tell, Nothing has optimised both performance and battery life effectively. I’ve been using the Phone 3a Pro as my primary device for the past seven days, and it hasn’t skipped a beat.

I haven't gamed extensively on it yet, but app switching and launching the camera have been seamless. Nothing OS has also come a long way. Animations are smooth, icons are consistent, and the software experience is refined. Compared to the Pixel 9, I'd say I've enjoyed using it just as much—alongside my Pixel 9 Pro XL. But, of course, Nothing OS includes several extras, such as Game Mode and extensive customisation options. You can tweak everything from the monochromatic theme to hiding app labels for a cleaner home screen. The widgets also stand out compared to those on any other Android phone.

Now, let’s talk about the new Essential Key/Space This is a new button called the Essential Key introduced in the Nothing Phone 3a series, including the Pro model. It sits below the power button on the right-hand side of the phone, somewhat similar to Apple’s Action Button on the iPhone 16 series.

At present, you can use it for quick actions, such as taking notes or recording audio, which then gets saved in Essential Space—an app that organises these snippets. For example, a long press starts an audio recording, which is then stored and summarised within Essential Space. This feature seems promising, though I haven’t had enough time to determine if it truly fits into my daily workflow. I’ll cover it in more detail in my full review.

Camera experience so far The Nothing Phone 3a Pro features three sensors this time around. The primary camera is a 50MP Samsung sensor, offering 2x in-sensor zoom similar to Apple's Fusion camera technology. The ultra-wide camera is an 8MP Sony sensor, shared with the standard Nothing Phone 3a. The real difference lies in the Pro model's periscope telephoto camera—a 50MP Sony sensor enabling 3x optical zoom. This, combined with Nothing's software enhancements, allows for up to 6x in-sensor zoom and a staggering 60x digital zoom. The front camera is also 50MP, an upgrade over the Nothing Phone 3a.

In my initial testing, the images from the Nothing Phone 3a Pro appear well-balanced, with natural colours and excellent highlight roll-off. Portrait images have accurate subject cutouts, and skin tones are reproduced without an unnatural magenta or green tint. Even in tricky lighting conditions, highlights are well controlled, and details in shadows are preserved. We also tested the camera’s ability to capture moving subjects, including monkeys, and found that the fast shutter speed helped retain details effectively. The 6x zoom is particularly impressive for close-ups, offering an interesting perspective.

The camera also includes various presets such as Soft Focus, Portrait Black & White, and Macro at 6x zoom—enabled by the periscope lens. The macro shots are highly detailed. We’ll conduct further tests for the full review, but so far, the camera performance seems promising. On the video side, stabilisation is solid, though certain situations might still pose challenges. We’ll push it further in our full review.

Battery life and biometrics: Gets the job done In our testing, the phone has comfortably lasted a full day with heavy use, including camera testing, outdoor usage, and video recording. At the end of the day, I typically had around 20–25% battery remaining, which is a good sign. If you need a phone that lasts all day and beyond, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro could be a great option. The optical fingerprint sensor is fast and accurate, working flawlessly even with the pre-applied screen protector.

Concluding thoughts Overall, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro offers a fresh new experience and certainly stands out in the ₹25,000–30,000 price range. The grey colourway is particularly easy on the eyes and looks great. That said, the device is on the larger side and quite boxy. If you have smaller hands, using it for long periods might be challenging. But if you can get past its boxy nature, Nothing seems to have made some thoughtful design choices. I’ll reserve my final verdict for the full review, but for now, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro looks like a great new addition to the fast growing ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 segment.