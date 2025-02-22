Carl Pei led Nothing is known for its uniquely designed smartphones that stand out from the competition. While Nothing brought the Glyph interface with its Number series devices, the company brought a touch of modularity with its budget CMF series last year. However, the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series doesn't seem to be living up to user expectations, with leaked design renders receiving a mostly negative response on social media.

Notably, Nothing is set to launch its Phone 3a series - likely to include the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro - on 4 March, and has been heavily teasing details of its upcoming devices. While the company has yet to officially reveal the design of its 3a series, a new leak recently arrived (via Android Headlines) and tipster Arsène Lupin has provided ample glimpses of the new design of Nothing's budget smartphone series.

The Phone 3a Pro can be seen housing a giant camera ring, not unlike those we have seen in the past on the OnePlus 13 series and Vivo X200 series. Nothing's signature glyph interface is present on both sides of the circular ring. Meanwhile, the entire back is covered in the transparent design that Nothing has come to be known for.

Netizens irked by Nothing Phone 3a Pro's design: One user on Reddit who wasn't pleased by the leaked design of the Phone 3a Pro wrote, “The 3a camera module is just weird. The 3a Pro looks fine.”

“Idk, the 3a Pro's camera placement looks really haphazard? I still don't get why Nothing hasn't figured out how to integrate the flash as one of the Glyph lights” added another user.

“And i thought 2a looks bad. i am wanting a nothing 3 due to it being flagship but 3a pro? really?” another user chimed in.

“I like the way they both look, but that camera module on the 3a Pro is hideous and triggers my trypophobia.” added another Redditor.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro specifications: The leaked video suggests that the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and Panda Glass protection. The phone is said to have a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

It is said to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. On the back, the new Nothing device is said to have a triple camera shooter with a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP 3x telephoto shooter. The Phone 3a Pro is also rumoured to come with a 50MP selfie shooter.