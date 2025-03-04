Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Nothing has launched the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro in India, competing with OnePlus Nord 4. Both smartphones are competitively priced, offering distinct features like display quality, camera capabilities, and battery performance.

The mid-range smartphone market in India has a new battle on its hands, as Nothing has officially launched the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, competing directly with OnePlus' latest offering, the Nord 4. Both devices are priced competitively, making it a tough decision for buyers. While the base model of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro starts at ₹27,999 with bank discounts, the Nord 4 is available at ₹28,999 after a price cut, with additional bank discounts available.

Design and Display The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display featuring a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 2150 nits. It also supports HDR10+ and ProXDR, offering a vivid visual experience with a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro boasts a slightly larger 6.77-inch AMOLED panel, though with a lower resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels. However, it compensates with a significantly higher peak brightness of 3000 nits. Additionally, the device is protected by Panda Glass and carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, a feature that the Nord 4 lacks.

Performance and Software Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and comes with a promise of six years of software support, making it an appealing option for long-term users.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with the slightly less powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, along with the same 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. However, it runs on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15, with a commitment to three years of major Android updates and four years of security patches.

Camera System The OnePlus Nord 4 features a dual-camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYTIA) with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps, 1080p slow-motion, and various AI-powered enhancements.

In contrast, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro sports a more versatile triple-camera arrangement. It includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), a 50MP periscope zoom lens offering 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also trumps the Nord 4 in the front camera department, featuring a 50MP sensor compared to OnePlus' 16MP selfie camera.

Battery and Charging OnePlus has equipped the Nord 4 with a massive 5,500mAh battery, the largest ever on a OnePlus device, supporting 100W SUPERVOOC charging. The company claims it can deliver five hours of video streaming on a five-minute charge.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, while offering a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery, supports 50W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 56 minutes. While this is impressive, the Nord 4 has a clear edge in terms of charging speed.

Additional Features Nothing’s unique Glyph Interface is a standout feature on the Phone (3a) Pro, boasting 26 LED zones for notifications, timers, and even music visualisation. It also features dual stereo speakers and two high-definition microphones, along with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus Nord 4, while lacking the Glyph Interface, offers its signature alert slider, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers. Both smartphones support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and dual SIM connectivity.