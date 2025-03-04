Nothing Phone 3a series launch Live updates: Nothing CEO Carl Pei has unveiled the Phone 3a series globally which includes Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Stay tuned for the prices and other details. The two phones, Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, are likely to be priced around the ₹30,000 mark and will compete with a number of Chinese smartphone makers in this price range.
The new phones will come with Nothing's iconic glyph interface, while the Phone 3a Pro will feature a new camera island that hasn't been well received on social media.
Nothing Phone 3a series Launch live: The two devices are likely to feature the same 6.77 inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The Phone 3a series is likely to get IP64 rating for water and splash resistance, meaning it may not be able to hold its own under water.
Nothing Phone 3a series Launch live: As per rumors, the Nothing Phone 3a is likely to start at a price of ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The higher end 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant are likely to be priced at ₹26,999 and 28,999 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro could be priced at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and go up to ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹35,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB RAM storage variant.
Nothing Phone 3a series Launch live: According to leaks, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the same SoC found in phones such as the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. However, it remains to be seen whether the switch from MediaTek to Snapdragon chipsets will result in a performance boost for the upcoming device.
Nothing Phone 3a series Launch live: Nothing Phone 3a will launch in India on 4 March. The phone has been teased to come with a camera control, which was earlier seen on the iPhone 16 series. Apart from that, Nothing Phone 3a uses the glyph interface on the back, much like last time.
The Nothing Phone 3a series will launch in India at 3:30PM, and the live stream should likely be available on the Nothing YouTube channel.