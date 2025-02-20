The Nothing Phone (3a) series is set to launch on March 4, featuring models likely to be priced at EUR 349 and EUR 399. The Pro variant is rumored to cost EUR 479. Key features could include a 5,000mAh battery, 50W fast charging, and a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.

Nothing is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone lineup, the Nothing Phone (3a) series, on 4 March. The Nothing Phone (3a) has been generating significant anticipation. A fresh report has now revealed pricing details for select European markets, hinting at a modest price increase over its predecessor.

Leaked pricing details According to a report by French publication Dealabs, the Nothing Phone (3a) will be available in two configurations: an 8GB+128GB variant priced at EUR 349 (approximately ₹31540) and a 12GB+256GB model at EUR 399 (around ₹36,055). This marks a price hike of nearly EUR 20 compared to the previous Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. The standard model is expected to be offered in black and white colour options.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations about the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, which is rumoured to be launched in a single 12GB+256GB configuration, carrying a price tag of EUR 479 ( ₹43278). This would make it the priciest non-flagship device from the brand to date. Unlike its standard counterpart, the Pro variant may come in black and grey.

Leaked specifications Both models in the Nothing Phone (3a) series are expected to share several key features. These include a 5,000mAh battery, 50W fast charging support, and an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water. Running on Nothing OS 3.1, the devices are also rumoured to introduce an “Essential" key, a new feature that may enable quick access to functions such as screen recording or voice recording.

The base Phone (3a) model is tipped to feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, boasting an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. More official details are expected as the launch date nears.

The London-based company has officially announced that its upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series will launch on March 4. In anticipation of the release, the company has shared key details, with CEO Carl Pei confirming a switch to a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This marks a departure from the previous Nothing Phone (2a) series, which was powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors.