The mid-range smartphone segment in India has witnessed the launch of two compelling contenders: the Nothing Phone (3a) series and the Realme P3 Pro 5G. Both devices offer a blend of premium features at competitive price points, but which one provides the better value for money? Let Us take a closer look.

Design and Build Quality The Nothing Phone (3a) continues the brand’s signature transparent aesthetic, enhanced with a glass back panel and the Glyph Interface—26 customisable LED zones for notifications and alerts. The phone boasts an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the other hand, the Realme P3 Pro 5G takes durability a step further with an impressive IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating, making it more resistant to water submersion and high-pressure jets. While it does not feature an LED interface like the Nothing Phone (3a), its sleek design in Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown, and Galaxy Purple adds to its appeal.

Display Comparison The Nothing Phone (3a) sports a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Meanwhile, the Realme P3 Pro 5G comes with a slightly larger 6.83-inch 1.5K Quad Curved AMOLED display, also featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 3840Hz PWM dimming, ensuring better eye comfort in low-light settings.

While both displays promise smooth visuals, Realme’s higher resolution and curved screen may offer a more immersive viewing experience.

Performance and Hardware Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (3a) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. In contrast, the Realme P3 Pro 5G houses the slightly more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, available with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Although both devices ensure efficient multitasking and smooth performance, Realme’s P3 Pro 5G edges ahead in raw processing power and memory options.

Camera Capabilities The Nothing Phone (3a) offers a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 30x ultra zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. It also supports 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.

Meanwhile, the Realme P3 Pro 5G sports a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the Nothing Phone (3a) is a 32MP shooter, while the Realme P3 Pro 5G offers a 16MP Sony IMX840 sensor.

With its additional telephoto and ultra-wide sensors, the Nothing Phone (3a) appears to be the better option for photography enthusiasts.

Battery and Charging The Nothing Phone (3a) is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 50W fast charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. In comparison, the Realme P3 Pro 5G houses a larger 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, allowing for quicker refuelling and longer endurance.

For users prioritising battery life and charging speed, the Realme P3 Pro 5G takes the lead.

Software and Updates The Nothing Phone (3a) runs on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15, with a commitment to three years of Android updates and six years of security patches. The Realme P3 Pro 5G operates on Realme UI 6.0, also based on Android 15, but offers only two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

Nothing’s longer software support makes it a more future-proof option.

Price and Value Nothing Phone (3a): ₹ 22,999 (8GB + 128GB) | ₹ 24,999 (8GB + 256GB)

22,999 (8GB + 128GB) | 24,999 (8GB + 256GB) Realme P3 Pro 5G: ₹ 23,999 (8GB + 128GB) | ₹ 24,999 (8GB + 256GB) | ₹ 26,999 (12GB + 256GB) Both smartphones are competitively priced, with Realme offering an additional 12GB RAM variant for power users.