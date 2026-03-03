Nothing Phone 4a, 4a pro price and storage variants leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

Nothing is all set to launch its Phone 4a series globally on 5 March with a new Glyph pattern on the back and the classic transparent aesthetic that the brand has been known for. Ahead of the launch of the new phones, Nothing has stayed mum on the specifications of the device but a new leak has given us a hint at what to expect from the phone.

Nothing Phone 4a series: What to expect? As per tipster Debayan Roy on X (formerly Twitter), the Nothing Phone 4a will come with a 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED panel. The device is said to come powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor while packing a 5,400mAh battery and support for 50W of wired fast charging.

The tipster also states that the Phone 4a will come with IP65 water and dust resistance protection, meaning it should be able to withstand some water splashes but not full submersion under water.

On the optics front, the phone could feature a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It could pack a 32MP lens on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Phone 4a is also said to get the Essential key, which is an Action-button-like multipurpose key for taking screenshots, recording voice notes, or saving information directly to the Essential Space.

The London-based smartphone maker showcased the Phone 4a at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in four colour variants: White, Black, Pink and Blue. The new device will come with a new Glyph Bar at the bottom right corner which will light up for call alerts, notifications, music, battery status and more.

Nothing Phone 4a

Nothing Phone 4a series price: The tipster suggests that the Nothing Phone 4a will begin at a price of ₹31,999 in India for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, there could also be an 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and a 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the Phone 4a Pro is said to come at a starting price of ₹40,000. The tipster also says that the Phone 4a Pro could come with a polarising design.

Nothing has confirmed that the first drop of the 4a lineup in India will happen at its new store in Bengaluru. The company also says that it will be offering the first 100 buyers an exclusive engraved edition of the Phone 4a and the Ear (a) earphones at no additional cost.