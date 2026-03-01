Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro launching on 5 March: Design, expected specs and more

Nothing is all set to hold its Phone 4(a) series launch event on 5 March. The London-based smartphone maker has also confirmed that it will be debuting the new Headphone (a) at the same launch event with "bold colourways" and the longest battery ever from any Nothing audio product to date.

Nothing Phone (4a) expected specifications: Nothing Phone (4a) is tipped to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The phone could come with a 6.78-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,400mAh battery. It could support 50W of wired fast charging.

On the camera front, the phone could come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone could feature a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Meanwhile, the elder sibling, Phone (4a Pro), is expected to come running the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with support for UFS 3.1 storage. The device could come with a 6.83-inch OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate.

Nothing Phone 4a

On the design front, the highlight of the new Nothing devices will be the new Glyph bar, which has been placed on the right-hand corner of the device. The bar comes with nine individually controllable mini-LEDs that are said to be 40% brighter than the 3a series. The system is said to use 489 mini LEDs that will light up for tasks like charging, notifications and more. There will also be a red coloured LED light in the Glyph bar, which is likely to function as a recorder light, letting users know when the microphone is turned on in their phone.

The new phones will run on Nothing's own UI based on Android 16. It is not yet clear if the phones will continue to remain bloatware- and ad-free or if the company is adopting a policy of bringing ads into its custom skin.

Nothing Phone (4a) series availability: Nothing Phone (4a) series will be debuting globally on 5 March and a Flipkart microsite for the devices has already gone live, suggesting that they will be available to buy from the e-commerce platform. The Phone 4a is expected to come in four colour variants: Black, White, Blue, Silver, and Pink.

The launch event on 5 March is expected to be a physical one while the live-stream should be available on the Nothing YouTube channel.

