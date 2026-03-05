Nothing Phone 4a Launch LIVE: Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro price leaked ahead of launch

Nothing Phone 4a Launch LIVE: Nothing is all set to launch its budget-focused Phone 4a lineup globally today. The London-based smartphone maker will be unveiling the Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro along with a new Headphone (a) at the launch event today.
Nothing Phone 4a: Pricing Leak
As per leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a could start at a price of ₹31,999 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM/256GB storage. There will also likely be a 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant for the device. Meanwhile, the Phone 4a Pro could come with a starting price of ₹40,000.
Nothing Phone 4a Design: Meet the "Glyph Bar" & Pink Edition
The Phone 4a comes with a dedicated Glyph Bar on the right-hand side of the device. The new interface will be used to show notifications, calls, music and the Essential Space. The device will come in four colour variants: Pink, Blue, Black and White.
Nothing Phone 4a Specifications:
Apart from the design of the Phone 4a, Nothing has continued to stay mum on the rest of the specifications of the device. However, leaks suggest that the phone will come running on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
On the optics front, the phone could come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie shooter could employ a 32MP lens.
We are less than an hour away from the Phone 4a series launch event. We will be tracking the minute by minute coverage of the new phones. The launch will also be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel
The Glyph Bar which has been placed on the right-hand corner of the device. The bar comes with nine individually controllable mini-LEDs that are said to be 40% brighter than the 3a series. The system is said to use 489 mini LEDs that will light up for tasks like charging, notifications and more. There will also be a red coloured LED light in the Glyph bar, which is likely to function as a recorder light, letting users know when the microphone is turned on in their phone.
Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 4a and Headphone a will be available to buy at the company's store in Bengaluru from 7 March. The company will also be offering special offers to the first 100 buyers coming to buy the new devices.
As per the leaked design of the Phone 4a Pro, the new Nothing device could feature a triple camera setup. It could also come with the same Glyph Matrix as the phone 3. The new device could feature a metalic body but no transparent design.
Nothing Phone 4a will come in four colur variants: Black, White, Pink and Blue. The new phone will be ditching circular Glyph interface on its predecessor in favour of the new Glyph Bar.
The Phone 4a series will debut at the launch event in London today. The event will begin at 4:00PM India time and can be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel.
Hours ahead of the launch of the Phone 4a series, Nothing has released the first teaser of the Phone 4a Pro. The teaser shows that the 4a Pro could come with a Phone 3 like Glyph Matrix.
Meanwhile leaked images of the device show that Nothing could be moving towards ditching the transparent design on the Phone 4a Pro.
Leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a could be priced at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB base variant. The top end variant could employ 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Phone 4a Pro could start at a price of ₹40,000 in India.