Nothing Phone 4a Launch LIVE: Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro price leaked ahead of launch

Nothing Phone 4a Launch LIVE: Nothing is all set to launch its budget-focused Phone 4a lineup globally today. The London-based smartphone maker will be unveiling the Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro along with a new Headphone (a) at the launch event today.

Nothing Phone 4a: Pricing Leak

As per leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a could start at a price of ₹31,999 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM/256GB storage. There will also likely be a 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant for the device. Meanwhile, the Phone 4a Pro could come with a starting price of ₹40,000.

Nothing Phone 4a Design: Meet the "Glyph Bar" & Pink Edition

The Phone 4a comes with a dedicated Glyph Bar on the right-hand side of the device. The new interface will be used to show notifications, calls, music and the Essential Space. The device will come in four colour variants: Pink, Blue, Black and White.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications:

Apart from the design of the Phone 4a, Nothing has continued to stay mum on the rest of the specifications of the device. However, leaks suggest that the phone will come running on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the optics front, the phone could come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie shooter could employ a 32MP lens.